PM Lee Hsien Loong Covid-19 positive for the first time, says he is ‘generally feeling OK’

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday morning – his first time contracting it since the pandemic began.

PM Lee said in a Facebook post on Monday that he tested positive after recent work trips – he had travelled to South Africa and Kenya – and that he is “generally feeling OK”.

He added that his doctors advised him to self-isolate until he is asymptomatic.

PM Lee, who is 71, said the doctors prescribed him Paxlovid, an anti-viral medication, because of his age.

His most recent Covid-19 vaccine booster was last November, he said.

“Please continue to keep your vaccinations up to date, as it reduces the risk of severe illness. As Covid-19 remains endemic in Singapore, we must continue to stay safe and healthy,” he said.

PM Lee made official visits to Cape Town from May 14 to 16, and to Nairobi from last Wednesday to Friday.

