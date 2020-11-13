PM Lee Hsien Loong congratulates Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi on election win

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has congratulated the Chairperson of the National League for Democracy (NLD), Ms Aung San Suu Kyi, on the NLD's victory in the Myanmar General Elections.

"Congratulations on leading the National League for Democracy (NLD) to another victory in Myanmar's General Elections. The results reflect the confidence and trust the people of Myanmar have placed in the NLD's leadership and vision for the country," Mr Lee wrote in a letter to Ms Suu Kyi, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) press statement issued on Thursday (Nov 12).

Noting that Myanmar and Singapore are old friends and longstanding partners, Mr Lee observed that the two nations have extensive cooperation in many areas, including trade and investment, financial and legal cooperation, infrastructure development, and capacity building.

"Since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, we have worked together to maintain supply chains, share information and best practices, and assist our nationals living in each other's countries," Mr Lee wrote.

" I look forward to working with you to strengthen our existing links and explore new areas of cooperation," the Singapore Prime Minister wrote, adding that he wished Ms Suu Kyi continued success and good health and hoped to welcome the NLD Chairperson in Singapore again when her schedule permits.