PM Lee Hsien Loong congratulates Canada's Justin Trudeau on his re-election

SINGAPORE - Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has congratulated his Canadian counterpart on his re-election, saying that Mr Justin Trudeau's victory reaffirms the Canadian people's trust in his leadership.

"Congratulations on your re-election as the Prime Minister of Canada," Mr Lee wrote in a letter to Mr Trudeau on Monday (Sept 27).

"Your victory reaffirms the Canadian people's trust in your leadership, as you lead Canada's recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and implement your policy agenda and vision for the way forward."

Mr Trudeau was last week re-elected to a third term as Canada's prime minister in a snap election that he had called last month to capitalise on his government's handling of the pandemic.

In his victory speech, Mr Trudeau promised to lead Canadians "into the brighter days ahead".

In his letter on Monday, PM Lee said Singapore and Canada enjoy an excellent relationship and that the two countries have worked together to preserve essential global links and support vaccine multilateralism even amid the pandemic.

"We engage in wide-ranging collaboration and are exploring cooperation opportunities in new and emerging areas, such as infrastructure development, smart cities, the digital economy, as well as climate change and green finance," Mr Lee said.

"Building on this strong foundation, I am confident that Singapore-Canada relations will continue to grow from strength to strength."

Mr Lee also wished Mr Trudeau good health, and said he looked forward to continue working with him.