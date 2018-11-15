33rd Asean Summit

PM Lee holds talks with Trudeau, Morrison, Duterte and Pinera

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong held meetings with (from left) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at the Suntec Singapore convention centre yesterday. PM Lee and Mr
PHOTOS: TIMOTHY DAVID, EPA-EFE, GAVIN FOO
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong held meetings with (from left) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at the Suntec Singapore convention centre yesterday. PM Lee and Mr
PHOTOS: TIMOTHY DAVID, EPA-EFE, GAVIN FOO
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong held meetings with (from left) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at the Suntec Singapore convention centre yesterday. PM Lee and Mr
PHOTOS: TIMOTHY DAVID, EPA-EFE, GAVIN FOO
Published
22 min ago

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong held meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at the Suntec Singapore convention centre yesterday. PM Lee and Mr Trudeau also witnessed the signing of a cyber-security cooperation pact between their countries, and it was PM Lee's first meeting with Mr Morrison since the latter became Prime Minister in August. At PM Lee's meeting with Mr Duterte, they discussed updating the Singapore-Philippines Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement and expanding the bilateral Air Transport Agreement. PM Lee also had a meeting with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, who invited him to visit his country next year and mark the 40th anniversary of ties between Singapore and Chile.

Go to our Asean microsite for more stories and commentaries

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 15, 2018, with the headline 'PM Lee holds talks with Trudeau, Morrison, Duterte and Pinera'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content