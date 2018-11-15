PM Lee holds talks with Trudeau, Morrison, Duterte and Pinera

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong held meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at the Suntec Singapore convention centre yesterday. PM Lee and Mr Trudeau also witnessed the signing of a cyber-security cooperation pact between their countries, and it was PM Lee's first meeting with Mr Morrison since the latter became Prime Minister in August. At PM Lee's meeting with Mr Duterte, they discussed updating the Singapore-Philippines Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement and expanding the bilateral Air Transport Agreement. PM Lee also had a meeting with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, who invited him to visit his country next year and mark the 40th anniversary of ties between Singapore and Chile.