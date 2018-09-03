PM Lee gets a taste of Indian tradition

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong gets kacang putih, a traditional snack, from a stall at the Rhythms In Unity - Sangamam 2018 event, held at the Institute of Technical Education College Central campus. Behind him is Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon. Yesterday's event, organised by Ang Mo Kio GRC's and Sengkang West SMC's community club Indian activity executive committees, aims to deepen residents' understanding and appreciation of Indian traditions and practices. PM Lee was joined by his fellow Ang Mo Kio grassroots advisers - Mr Koh, MPs Gan Thiam Poh, Ang Hin Kee and Darryl David, as well as former MP S. Vasoo. Around 1,000 Ang Mo Kio and Sengkang residents attended the event, which had cultural song and dance performances as well as stalls showcasing different aspects of Indian culture, including yoga, ayurvedic medicine and traditional weddings.