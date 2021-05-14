PM Lee conveys Hari Raya Aidilfitri greetings to leaders in Indonesia and Malaysia

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has conveyed festive greetings to Indonesian and Malaysian leaders.

PM Lee made telephone calls to Indonesian President Joko Widodo, his Malaysian counterpart, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, and Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar to bring them his personal greetings for Hari Raya Aidilfitri, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Friday (May 14).

The PMO said he affirmed Singapore's close ties with its two neighbouring countries, and expressed appreciation for their strong support in addressing the effects of Covid-19.

"He looked forward to continued close cooperation in the region, so as to facilitate recovery from Covid-19, for the benefit of our peoples," said the PMO.