PM Lee congratulates new Cambodian PM Hun Manet

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has sent a letter to congratulate newly appointed Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

Mr Hun Manet, 45, was appointed by royal decree as the country’s prime minister on Monday by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni.

Following the ruling Cambodian People’s Party’s landslide victory in July’s elections, party leader and Prime Minister Hun Sen named Mr Hun Manet, his son, as his successor.

Mr Hun Sen had been Cambodia’s leader for 38 years.

In his letter, PM Lee said that Singapore and Cambodia have longstanding, friendly ties which have grown since Mr Hun Manet’s visit to Singapore in 2018 as the 64th Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow.

“We have stepped up cooperation in trade and investments, technical assistance, as well as military-to-military exchanges under your leadership as Deputy Commander in Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and Commander in Chief of the Royal Cambodian Army,” PM Lee said, referring to Mr Hun Manet’s other appointments.

He also cited collaboration between the two countries in areas such as the export of renewable energy to Singapore and the trading of carbon credits, and said the two countries should explore expanding collaboration in climate change and digitalisation.

PM Lee said he looks forward to meeting Mr Hun Manet and his team at upcoming bilateral and multilateral forums, such as the upcoming 43rd Asean Summit in Jakarta in September.

To officially become the country’s new leader, Mr Hun Manet and his new Cabinet must win a confidence vote in Parliament set for Aug 22.