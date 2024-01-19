PM Lee congratulates France’s youngest PM Gabriel Attal on his appointment

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to congratulate Mr Gabriel Attal on his appointment as France’s Prime Minister, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Jan 18.

Mr Attal was named prime minister on Jan 9. At 34, he is the youngest to take the premiership in France.

In his Jan 16 letter, PM Lee extended warm congratulations to his French counterpart.

PM Lee said Singapore and France are strategic partners in areas including trade and investment, energy, defence, innovation, culture and education.

He added that the two countries’ cooperation is set to expand after the 2022 signing of the Digital and Green Partnership aimed at helping companies succeed in the fast-growing digital and sustainable economies.

PM Lee also recalled the defence partnership shared between Singapore and France.

In June 2023, both countries commemorated 25 years of the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s fighter pilots training at the Cazaux Air Base in south-western France.

Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu had also reaffirmed commitments to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation.

In April 2023, Singapore’s Ministry of Defence signed an agreement with the French Ministry of the Armed Forces to establish a joint research and development laboratory to develop artificial intelligence capabilities for defence applications.

Singapore and France will celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations in 2025, and PM Lee extended invitations to Mr Attal to visit the Republic soon.

Previously the education minister and government spokesman during the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Attal will occupy France’s second-highest office of state.

He was appointed as premier by Mr Emmanuel Macron, himself the country’s youngest president at the age of 39 in 2017.

Mr Attal’s partner Stephane Sejourne is in Mr Macron’s Cabinet serving as foreign minister.