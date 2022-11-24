PM Lee congratulates Anwar Ibrahim on being sworn in as Malaysia’s Prime Minister

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has congratulated his newly sworn-in Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim and his Pakatan Harapan alliance on its strong performance at Malaysia’s general election.

Datuk Seri Anwar was appointed Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister on Thursday.

PM Lee said in a letter to Mr Anwar: “Your premiership comes amidst significant challenges in our regional and global environment. As close neighbours and friends, Singapore and Malaysia should work together to manage these challenges and explore new opportunities for cooperation.”

He added: “Singapore and Malaysia share a longstanding substantive relationship, underpinned by our historical ties, multi-faceted cooperation, and strong people-to-people links.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore and Malaysia supported each other, with close coordination between the governments allowing for the flow of essential goods and workers, and to reopen borders swiftly and effectively, said PM Lee.

This close partnership in Asean remains central to stability in the region amid rising geopolitical tensions, he added.

He noted that the two bilateral framework agreements on green and digital economies will create new opportunities for businesses and people, and that both countries can still do more to enhance openness, stability, and connectivity for mutual benefit.

“I look forward to meeting you soon, to discuss the common issues facing our two countries and how we can further advance our bilateral relationship,” he said.

PM Lee wrote, in concluding his letter: “Ho Ching and I wish you and Dato’ Seri Dr Wan Azizah good health and happiness.”

Mr Anwar, 75, was sworn in after most parties agreed to a call by the Malaysian king, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, for a unity government in the wake of last Saturday’s general election resulting in Malaysia’s first-ever hung Parliament.