PM Lee, Chinese V-P discuss bilateral cooperation

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, greeting visiting Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan at The St Regis Singapore before hosting a lunch for him yesterday afternoon. PM Lee and Mr Wang discussed the broad and substantial cooperation between both countries and welcomed the conclusion of the negotiations to upgrade the China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement. The two leaders also exchanged views on key global and regional developments, including Sino-US relations, and expressed support for an inclusive, free and open rules-based multilateral trading system. Mr Wang is on a three-day official visit to Singapore that ends today and spoke at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum yesterday.