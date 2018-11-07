PM Lee, Chinese V-P discuss bilateral cooperation

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, greeting visiting Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan at The St Regis Singapore before hosting a lunch for him yesterday afternoon. PM Lee and Mr Wang discussed the br
PHOTO: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION
Published
1 hour ago

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, greeting visiting Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan at The St Regis Singapore before hosting a lunch for him yesterday afternoon. PM Lee and Mr Wang discussed the broad and substantial cooperation between both countries and welcomed the conclusion of the negotiations to upgrade the China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement. The two leaders also exchanged views on key global and regional developments, including Sino-US relations, and expressed support for an inclusive, free and open rules-based multilateral trading system. Mr Wang is on a three-day official visit to Singapore that ends today and spoke at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum yesterday.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 07, 2018, with the headline 'PM Lee, Chinese V-P discuss bilateral cooperation'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content