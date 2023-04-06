PM Lee breaks fast with Muslims at Masjid Al-Khair

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong joined the Muslim community at Masjid Al-Khair in Teck Whye Crescent on Thursday evening to observe buka puasa, or the breaking of fast during the Ramadan period.

Mr Lee was accompanied by Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli. They were taken on a tour of the mosque, and spoke to various volunteers and staff members.

The mosque, originally named Jamek Mosque, was built in 1997 and currently has a capacity of more than 3,000. Around 300 congregants were present on Thursday for the buka puasa.

Mr Lee also recorded a greeting for Warna 94.2 FM during his visit. Speaking in Malay, he said: “To all Muslims in Singapore, may this Ramadan be more meaningful for you and your family. Reinvigorate salam, radiate blessing.”

After the tour, Mr Lee and Mr Masagos, who is also the Social and Family Development Minister, joined the congregants in breaking fast.

Mr Masagos said the Prime Minister’s visit was highly appreciated, and something that he does every year without fail.

He said: “We are happy to host him here this year. He has interacted warmly with all the volunteers, the management committee, as well as the community… we hope that this tradition will continue.”

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong made a similar visit to Masjid Alkaff Upper Serangoon on Tuesday. Mr Wong was also accompanied by Mr Masagos.