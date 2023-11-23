PM Lee attends virtual G-20 Leaders’ Summit hosted by Indian PM Modi

SINGAPORE – Strengthening multilateral institutions and enhancing digital development can help speed progress towards reaching the United Nations’ sustainable development goals, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Nov 22.

He made the comments during the virtual Group of 20 (G-20) Leaders’ Summit, which was hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Noting how geopolitical tensions, conflicts and the Covid-19 pandemic have set back the UN’s 2030 agenda for sustainable development, PM Lee said in a Facebook post that he had shared two ways to progress towards the goals.

“First, by strengthening the multilateral development banks to support sustainable development and provide global public goods, and second by enhancing inclusive digital development,” he said.

He added that Singapore has in 2023 launched cross-border bilateral payment links with India, Indonesia, and Malaysia, and will work on connecting up more payment systems multilaterally.

PM Lee said: “I look forward to working with fellow leaders to build a better world for all, as always.”

Singapore is not a member of the G-20, but is regularly invited to take part in its meetings.

The Republic is the convener of the Global Governance Group, an informal grouping of 30 small and medium-sized members of the United Nations.

PM Lee was invited to 2023’s G-20 virtual summit, which was announced by PM Modi on Sept 10, at the closing session of the New Delhi G-20 summit.

This year’s theme is derived from the Sanskrit phrase “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” which translates to “The World is One Family”.

The G-20 was founded in 1999 as a forum to address economic challenges, and comprises 19 major and emerging economies, the European Union and the African Union.