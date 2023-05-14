PM Lee arrives in Cape Town for start of 6-day Africa visit

CAPE TOWN – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong arrived in Cape Town on Sunday morning, kicking off a six-day official visit to South Africa and Kenya.

He was received on the tarmac by South African Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor, and a silent guard of honour that hoisted the flags of both countries in welcome.

During his three days in the legislative capital of South Africa, PM Lee will meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will host him to an official lunch.

The two leaders will participate in a business roundtable with business delegations from both sides.

PM Lee will also meet South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

On Sunday evening, PM Lee will meet overseas Singaporeans based in South Africa and the region.

This year marks three decades of diplomatic relations between Singapore and South Africa.

South Africa is Singapore’s second-largest trading partner in Sub-Saharan Africa, with bilateral trade amounting to $2.79 billion in 2022.

The two countries have had regular high-level engagements over the years.

Earlier in May, South African Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan visited Singapore, where he was hosted by Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Culture, Community and Youth Alvin Tan.

The meeting saw both sides explore various economic opportunities between Singapore and South Africa.

The ministers discussed potential collaboration in areas such as green energy, ports, innovation, and manufacturing, according to a LinkedIn post by Mr Tan.

PM Lee and Mr Ramaphosa last met in November 2022, on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali.

In July 2022, Dr Pandor, the receiving minister on Sunday, called on PM Lee at the Istana during an official visit to Singapore.

She also met Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and the two sides discussed areas of mutual cooperation and reaffirmed friendly relations.

PM Lee and his delegation will leave for Nairobi, Kenya, on Tuesday, and conclude his visit on Friday.