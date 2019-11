Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mrs Lee attended the welcome dinner of the Asean-Republic of Korea (ROK) Commemorative Summit at the Hilton Hotel in Busan yesterday. Together with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and nine other Asean leaders, PM Lee is in the port city of Busan to mark the 30th anniversary of Asean-ROK dialogue relations. PM Lee met President Moon in Seoul last week on a bilateral visit before the summit.