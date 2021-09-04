PM Lee and residents set new jigsaw puzzle record

SINGAPORE - Some Covid-19 restrictions may not have been lifted, but that did not stop the residents of Ang Mo Kio-Hougang ward from completing a mega jigsaw puzzle, with safe distancing measures in place.

On Saturday (Sept 4), the 4.8m by 2m puzzle, depicting the constituency map and iconic locations there, set a new record for a jigsaw puzzle completed by the most number of people.

Over a period of 11 days, from Aug 21 to 31, residents and members of the public made their way to Ci Yuan Community Club at staggered times to put up a piece each.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who is an MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC, put up the final pieces, alongside children who are beneficiaries of the Bag to School initiative, which contributes school essentials to the children.

A total of 1,716 people put up pieces of the jigsaw puzzle. This pips the previous record of 1,498 people in the Singapore Book of Records.