PM Lee and family drop by Botanic Gardens for concert

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong spent his Saturday evening at the Singapore Botanic Gardens, and his visit caught the attention of several eagle-eyed netizens.

Photos of PM Lee, Mrs Lee and their granddaughter enjoying a concert by the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) at the Botanic Gardens were widely shared after they were posted on Facebook on Sunday night.

Dressed casually in a polo T-shirt, he relaxed on a colourful picnic mat, holding his mobile phone up to take photos of his family.

A Facebook user posted in Chinese: "The Prime Minister's family is just like yours and mine. He was sitting on a picnic mat, and his wife was lying on the grass.

"He was also just like a typical grandfather, snapping photos of his grandchild. Taking selfies too."

Facebook user Violet Han Ying Ng wrote: "So heart-warming."

Another user Eng Ai Tan said Singapore was fortunate to have a down-to-earth prime minister. "It is our country's culture. No matter who you are, you are also part of citizens of Singapore," she said.

On Sunday, PM Lee also shared photos of his "relaxed evening" at the Gardens catching the SCO's Spring at the Gardens concert.

PM Lee said that the weather had been rainy lately, but had cleared up for last Saturday's performance, so he took the chance to "jalan jalan" (Malay for "take a walk").

Also among the concertgoers last Saturday was Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, who said in a Facebook post that evening: "I spied PM with my iPhone eye at the SCO evening concert at Singapore Botanic Gardens. Can you make him out? He is wearing a grey T-shirt."

Ng Huiwen