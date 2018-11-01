PM Lee affirms Singapore-Brunei ties

As small countries, Singapore and Brunei share similar outlooks on many regional and international issues, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday.

Both countries have "excellent bilateral relations", as reflected in the Currency Interchangeability Agreement and joint training exercises between their armed forces, PM Lee wrote in a Facebook post, after he hosted Brunei Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah and his delegation to lunch at the Istana.

Crown Prince Billah, who arrived in Singapore on Sunday, is leading a delegation for the 6th Singapore-Brunei Young Leaders' Programme (YLP).

Noting that the YLP is a platform for Singaporeans and Bruneians to build ties with each other, PM Lee wished the Crown Prince and his delegation an enjoyable and fruitful stay in Singapore. "May our ties continue to stay strong as we face tomorrow's challenges," he added.

Crown Prince Billah, who is also Senior Minister in the Prime Minister's Office of Brunei, is in Singapore at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

On Monday, Crown Prince Billah and his wife, Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah, along with the Bruneian delegation, were hosted to a welcome dinner by DPM Teo and Mrs Teo.

The next day, he visited the Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Command at Murai Camp.

During the visit, hosted by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, he was briefed on the operational roles and capabilities of the RSAF's UAVs.

He also viewed a live UAV flight demonstration and piloted the UAV in a simulator, said the Defence Ministry in a press release.

After lunch with PM Lee yesterday, Crown Prince Billah was hosted on a visit to the Singapore University of Technology and Design by Education Minister Ong Ye Kung. Today, the Crown Prince will meet Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing at The Treasury, where he will be briefed on the work of the Committee on the Future Economy and on Singapore's Industry Transformation Maps.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education and Manpower Low Yen Ling will also host Crown Prince Billah on a visit to the Devan Nair Institute for Employment and Employability.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the Crown Prince's visit to the Republic "reaffirms the excellent bilateral relationship between Singapore and Brunei".

"The exchanges during the YLP will allow leaders on both sides to strengthen existing collaboration and explore new areas in which both countries can work together," said the ministry.

Crown Prince Billah's official visit ends on Sunday.