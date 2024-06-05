PM Lawrence Wong, other world leaders congratulate India’s Modi for ‘historic’ win

India’s Election Commission on June 5 gave final confirmation that the parties that make up Mr Modi’s National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had collectively passed the majority mark in Parliament.

Mr Modi is only the second prime minister to win three terms after India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Japan also congratulated Mr Modi, calling India an “important partner for the realisation of a free and open Indo-Pacific”.

“We will continue to strengthen the Japan-India relationship,” top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters.

Japan and India are both part of the so-called Quad grouping that also includes the US and Australia.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a post on X that with Mr Modi set to again lead India for the next five years, she would “continue to work (with Mr Modi) to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us, for the well-being of our nations and our people”.