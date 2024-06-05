PM Lawrence Wong, other world leaders congratulate India’s Modi for ‘historic’ win

SINGAPORE – Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and other world leaders on June 5 congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling alliance for their victory in India’s massive election.
In a post on social media platform X, Mr Wong described Mr Modi’s win – which secures a third consecutive term for the 73-year-old as leader of the world’s most populous nation – as “historic”.
He said he was looking forward to working with Mr Modi “to deepen the Singapore-India partnership and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties” between the two countries in 2025.
India’s Election Commission on June 5 gave final confirmation that the parties that make up Mr Modi’s National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had collectively passed the majority mark in Parliament.
Mr Modi is only the second prime minister to win three terms after India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
Japan also congratulated Mr Modi, calling India an “important partner for the realisation of a free and open Indo-Pacific”.
“We will continue to strengthen the Japan-India relationship,” top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters.
Japan and India are both part of the so-called Quad grouping that also includes the US and Australia.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a post on X that with Mr Modi set to again lead India for the next five years, she would “continue to work (with Mr Modi) to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us, for the well-being of our nations and our people”.
Likewise posting on X, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said he is looking forward to strengthening his nation’s ties with India.
He said Mr Modi’s victory reflected “the confidence of the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under the leadership of PM (Modi)”.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, said: “Everyone in the world recognises the significance and weight of India’s role in global affairs. It is critical that we all work together to ensure a just peace for all nations.”
Mr Modi also received congratulations from the leaders of Nepal, Bhutan, Mauritius and the Maldives.