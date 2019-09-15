PM joins families celebrating parenthood

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong with (from left, in pink) siblings Caleb Ng, 11; Joshua Ng, eight; Chen Nuo, eight; and 13-month-old Clara Ng (in his lap) at the Embracing PArenthood Celebration at Teck Ghee Community Club yesterday. PM Lee is the MP for the Teck Ghee ward in Ang Mo Kio GRC. Some 110 families in Teck Ghee gathered yesterday for the annual community event to celebrate the births of their babies last year. Parents and children took part in singing, dancing and craft sessions, as well as games and lucky draws. There were also booths where parents could get advice from community partners - including the Health Promotion Board and the National Library Board - on topics such as health, education and government policies to support families. The event was organised by the People's Association, Family Life Champions and grassroots organisations.