PM hopes babies will be back with a roar in Tiger year

Large gatherings over Chinese New Year will have to wait a little longer in the light of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, as he acknowledged that many had adapted to the restrictions brought on by the pandemic and were using technology to keep in touch with loved ones.

But he pointed out that Chinese New Year was also a time to look out for all things auspicious and that, after an initial dip, the number of marriages here has "caught up" and is back to pre-pandemic levels.

The pandemic years have seen the number of births dip slightly, he noted in his annual Chinese New Year message yesterday.

"I hope that marriage and birth numbers will come roaring back in the Year of the Tiger," PM Lee said.

Official figures show there were 19,430 marriages involving at least one citizen here in 2020, down from 22,165 in 2019. But, in the first six months last year, 12,980 couples tied the knot, up from 8,862 couples in the first half of 2020.

The Prime Minister also said birth numbers "have fallen slightly, but not as much as we had feared".

There were 38,651 births in Singapore last year - including to foreigners - according to provisional official figures, compared with 38,590 births in 2020 and 39,279 in 2019.

"Covid-19 or not, parents and grandparents still greatly look forward to welcoming new arrivals. The infants bring joy and warmth to the whole family, and carry our hopes and dreams for a brighter tomorrow," said PM Lee.

He added that the Government strongly supports Singaporeans who want to start families, citing the Baby Support Grant that gives parents $3,000 if their newborn's birth or estimated delivery date is from Oct 1, 2020 to Sept 30 this year.

As families prepare to usher in the Year of the Tiger, PM Lee wrote in his message on his Facebook page: "Some of us will celebrate with our families, while others will get together with friends and neighbours who have become family. This is the essence of Chinese New Year, which is about our families and loved ones. We share our joys and celebrate with them in good times, and look to them for support and comfort during difficult periods."

He said he hopes that with vaccinated travel lanes opening and international travel progressively resuming, families who have not been able to see loved ones who live abroad amid the pandemic might be reunited this year.

However, large gatherings will have to wait a little longer, he said.

"Many of us have done our best to adapt, and learnt to stay connected through the Internet. Many families will be organising virtual meetups effortlessly at the touch of a button, and livening them up with online fun and games."

For families who are meeting in person, PM Lee urged them to continue to exercise social responsibility and maintain basic hygiene practices, such as washing hands and using common utensils when sharing food. Those who feel unwell should isolate themselves and rest as a precaution. "After all, we care for our loved ones by keeping them safe."

He also encouraged families to keep one another safe by getting vaccinated. "Vaccinations are safe and effective," he said, adding that the vaccination roll-out for children aged five to 11 at the turn of the year has seen a good response.

PM Lee noted that vaccinations reduce the chances of contracting Covid-19 and the risk of serious complications, including for the Omicron variant. "This is true for everyone - not just young children and teenagers, but also and especially the frail and the elderly," he said. "Please encourage all your family members, young or old, to get vaccinated, and get booster shots when eligible. It is both for their own protection, and to protect others."

In closing, PM Lee wished all Singaporeans good health and a happy Chinese New Year. "In the new year, let us work together to resolutely overcome the pandemic with the strength of the tiger, and seize new opportunities to build a better Singapore with the boldness of the beast."