PM congratulates Mahathir, Pakatan

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has congratulated Malaysia's new Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and his Pakatan Harapan coalition for winning a tough fight and securing the Malaysian people's mandate in a watershed election.

In a letter penned on Friday and released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday, PM Lee wrote that Malaysia is Singapore's nearest neighbour and "we share a long history, with deep and close relationships at all levels".

"We have robust trade and investment ties, and also cooperate closely together in Asean and in international fora."

He added that Singapore has had extensive cooperation with successive Malaysian governments.

"We had strong, mutually beneficial ties and interactions during your previous term as Prime Minister," wrote PM Lee.

"I am confident that under your leadership, our two countries can find ways to further strengthen and deepen the bilateral relationship."

Tun Dr Mahathir was previously the prime minister of Malaysia from 1981 to 2003. During that time, his Singapore counterparts were founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew (up till 1990), followed by ESM Goh Chok Tong (1990-2004).

In his letter, PM Lee said he and his wife Ho Ching look forward to seeing Dr Mahathir soon. "Ho Ching and I wish you and Tun Siti Hasmah continued success, good health, and happiness."

