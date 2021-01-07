Plaza Singapura, Marina Bay Sands among new locations visited by Covid-19 patients while infectious

SINGAPORE - Shops and eateries at malls including Plaza Singapura, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands and Northpoint City are among 26 places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Providing an updated list of places in its statement on Wednesday (Jan 6) night, the ministry said Covid-19 patients had visited Cold Storage and Spotlight at Plaza Singapura on Dec 29 between 4.45pm and 8.05pm.

The Apple Store, Dallas Cafe & Bar, AIX Armani Exchange and Beanstro at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands were also added to the list of locations.

The restaurants at Northpoint City visited by Covid-19 cases are Jinja Chicken and Tonkotsu Kazan Ramen.

Other food and beverage outlets at malls were also added to the list, including the Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf at Junction 8, SUKI-YA at Bugis + and Marche Movenpick at 313 @ Somerset.

A few locations saw multiple visits.

Goodspeed Cyber Cafe at Block 710A Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 was visited on five occasions between Dec 23 and Tuesday.

Both Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre and Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre were also visited on Dec 24, Dec 26 and Dec 27.

Other locations added to the list include Food Paradise @ NTU Canteen 2, H&M at United Square Shopping Mall and Ya Kun Kaya Toast at People's Park Centre.

People who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, and see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, said MOH.

The public can use the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether App or SingPass Mobile to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records, the ministry said.

There is no need to avoid these places as the National Environment Agency will guide the affected premises in cleaning and disinfecting them, it added.