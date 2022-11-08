Playing with sunglasses inspires girl, 10, to create award-winning 3D board game

SINGAPORE – While playing with polarised sunglasses, Abbie Milner, 10, noticed she could see through two sunglasses stacked on top of one another, but when she turned one of them perpendicular to the other, the stacked lenses darkened completely.

After researching polarised light, the Primary 4 pupil at Raffles Girls’ Primary School was inspired to create a two-player board game, similar to tic-tac-toe. Instead of drawing noughts and crosses, players form a continuous line across a board of 36 squares with darkened squares to win.

To flesh out her idea, her father taught her to design and 3D print the board and square pieces to hold polarised film sheets.

Three prototypes later, the board game – which Abbie named Abadu – won first place in the Whizkid category for upper primary pupils of the 2022 Sony Creative Science Award on Tuesday.

This year marks the 25th edition of this toy-making competition, jointly organised by Science Centre Singapore and the Sony Group of Companies, and supported by the Ministry of Education.

The largest toy-making competition in Singapore for primary school pupils, it encourages inventions that apply science, technology, engineering and mathematics principles.

“I can be creative and bring my ideas to life, so even when it seems very far-fetched, I can put my ideas on paper and draft it into a prototype,” Abbie said.