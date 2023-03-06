‘Playing Pokemon with your ears’: Identifying birds by sound in Singapore’s nature reserve

SINGAPORE - During a networking dinner, an ardent birdwatcher leaned over to show me his list of bird sounds on an app that he described as a “birdsong Pokedex”.

Mr Lim Kim Chuah, 60, who is passionate about bird sounds, said each bird has a unique call that usually makes it immediately recognisable to the same species.

Such calls are necessary for birds to keep in touch with one another when they are separated and allows them to recognise one another amid other animal sounds in the forest.

“But for birdwatchers, it’s like playing Pokemon with your ears. You hear a bird, you tick it off your checklist and you move on,” he said.

“If you rely only on your eyes, trust me, you will be able to record only a fraction of the birds that you can record by sound.”