NUS students play mahjong to promote bonding with seniors

SINGAPORE – As Ms Angeline Tan, 64, engages in a game of mahjong with students, her fellow seniors are helping the younger ones to beat the more seasoned players with prompts such as “You should get rid of all these tiles first” and “Keep this one”.

Ms Tan, a retired traffic controller, said spending time with the young people from NUS and Queenstown Secondary School makes her feel younger and helps dispel myths of ageism.

“When we teach them the rules of mahjong, we help to keep their minds sharp. They also get to see that communicating with the elderly is not that difficult,” she added.

She is one of 24 older residents from two active ageing centres (AACs) in Queenstown – FaithActs AAC and Esther AAC – who are involved in an NUS project with these students.

In a bid to mitigate ageism, since January 2024, 32 NUS students from the university’s Residential College 4 (RC4) are designing creative approaches to encourage senior citizens in Queenstown and youth to bond.

The project is part of two courses started by Dr Lynette Tan Yuen Ling, director of studies at RC4.

Thirty-five students from Queenstown Secondary School were also roped in.

These courses expose participants to key concepts in service learning, and aim to foster connections between youth and seniors.

The aim is for undergraduates to use their creativity to come up with appropriate and sustainable intergenerational bonding activities.

At a project showcase in Queenstown Secondary School on April 5, the students and seniors presented ideas such as chair zumba, going on food hunts and having seniors teach younger people their treasured recipes through cooking sessions and creating a book.

After attending a talk by Professor John Eu Li Wong, who chairs the Health District @ Queenstown, an initiative to support residents to lead healthier and more productive lives, Dr Tan said she realised the main hurdle to healthy longevity is ageism.

“You could be in good health. But if people treat you like you’re old and exclude you from everything, your health just goes downhill. So, one of the critical levers to stop ageism is intergenerational bonding,” added Dr Tan, noting that students in residential colleges have the potential to do well in this area.

“At RC4 and all residential colleges, students have a lot of tacit knowledge and experience in creating activities for bonding. They are experts at this because residential colleges are all about community.”

Both courses are nestled within the larger aims of Health District @ Queenstown, which is helmed by NUS, the National University Health System and the Housing Board.

Queenstown is one of Singapore’s oldest towns, and more than 20 per cent of its residents are aged 65 and above.

The courses are conducted over 12 three-hour sessions in one semester, with the NUS students meeting the secondary school students and seniors regularly to come up with bonding activities.