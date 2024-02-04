Playing badminton with balloons and wheelchair floorball: Adaptive sports keep seniors active

SINGAPORE – A year ago, 75-year-old Pak Chang Mang could not walk without a walking aid, and mostly got around on a wheelchair because he said his legs were weak.

Plagued by his mobility issues, he spent his days cooped up in his Pasir Ris flat with his wife.

Now, the retired tailor plays sports twice a week with other seniors at the active ageing centre near his home.

The group gathers for disc golf, which is normally played standing up with a frisbee. For Mr Pak and the other seniors, they sit down and toss a plastic ring to one another, and everyone then takes turns shooting the ring into a basket. Laughter and applause fill the space whenever someone scores.

Over the past year, playing sports adapted for seniors has improved Mr Pak’s fitness. He now makes the 10-minute walk to the active ageing centre by himself without a walking aid, a stark difference from being wheeled there by his helper just eight months ago.

With an ageing population in Singapore, there has been an increase in the number of elderly with mobility issues.

According to the Singapore Department of Statistics, the number of residents in resident households aged 65 years and over who had mobility issues grew from around 25,500 to 50,000 between 2000 and 2020.

Modified sports are suitable for seniors with different physical or cognitive abilities, and also help improve their physical, mental and emotional well-being, said Mr Shawn Lim, division head at Sport Singapore’s philantropic arm, SportCares.

Ms Heidi Rafman, chief of the healthy ageing department at the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC), told ST that since 2022, almost 200 community care staff and volunteers from more than 60 organisations have been trained to conduct adaptive sport sessions.

The agency partnered SportCares in 2020 to develop a guide that adapts sports like floorball and disc golf into versions that seniors can easily play to keep active.

The activities are divided into categories for differing abilities, from those who use a wheelchair to those with relatively good mobility.

The Fit and Fun Adaptive Sports Toolkit provides step-by-step instructions, instructional video clips and facilitation tips to make sports more suitable for the elderly and other community groups with differing abilities.

The guide’s alternative version of floorball marks out a narrow space and positions players who are wheelchair users on its perimeters so that they can hit the ball without needing to move around.

It also suggests that volleyball be played with a soft inflatable beach ball, and badminton be played with balloons, so seniors would not need to over-exert themselves.

Among the active ageing centres that have organised adaptive sports is Methodist Welfare Services (MWS) Active Ageing Centre – Golden Lily@Pasir Ris.