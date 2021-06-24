Players flout safety rules in use of closed courts

Barricades around closed basketball and futsal courts in Tampines failed to stop groups of youngsters who broke through to gain access to the courts.

The groups were then seen playing basketball and futsal at these courts, allegedly breaching the five-person limit on social gatherings.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng shared photos of the players taken by a resident at around 5.30pm last Saturday at the courts near Block 494J Tampines Street 45.

He said the courts had been closed, with barricades put up by Tampines Town Council following previous incidents of users who had violated Covid-19 safe management measures.

"It is obvious that they broke through the barricades," Mr Baey said of the people in the photos.

He added that this was the first time he had seen users forcibly enter closed common facilities.

First-time offenders who breach safe distancing measures may face a composition fine of up to $300, Mr Baey noted.

Second-time offenders can be fined up to $1,000 and may also be charged in court, he added.

"We are appealing to the public for information on these individuals so that the authorities can identify and take them to task," the MP said.

"I urge all to abide by the safe management measures so that we can keep everyone safe from the pandemic."

When asked if any police report had been made about the incident, Mr Baey said he did not file one and did not think the resident had reported it.

He said he would usually advise residents who spot others flouting safe distancing rules to make a report on the Government's OneService app, which allows users to report municipal issues.

Mr Baey also said the town council would put up new barricades. The barricades were first put up last Thursday, he added.