Play in shared spaces: How can S’pore balance competing needs?

Synopsis: Every second and fourth Monday of the month, The Straits Times takes a hard look at social issues of the day with guests.
The barricading of void decks in Singapore is like a game of societal chess – one where Sembawang Town Council played the ultimate “no ball games” card, barricading Block 638 Woodlands Ring Road’s void deck due to noisy school kids, stirring both controversy and reflection.
This was not a solo act; similar void deck blockades have hit Jalan Kayu and Tampines, creating a recurring match between communal play and resident grievances over the past few years.
The incident sparked a lively online commentary, with opinions ranging from “Give kids space!” to “Stray balls are public enemy #1.”
The barricades may be down, but the bigger questions persist: Have we taken for granted the community spaces we share? Do we still value conviviality, or have we become too individualised? Is there still room for spontaneous play and social cohesion, or are Singaporeans becoming more intolerant?
As the city evolves, the challenge remains – how can we rejig our infrastructure requirements to preserve the magic of free-access public spaces? The game is afoot!
In this episode, ST journalist Gabrielle Chan and assistant ST Now editor Sazali Abdul Aziz delve into this discussion with Professor Laavanya Kathiravelu, who specialises in sociology with a focus on urban planning in cities at the National Technological University of Singapore.
Highlights (click/tap above):
2:37 Why has the discussion of this issue evoked such strong emotions among Singaporeans?
7:44 Is too much balance and structure limiting the creativity of Singaporeans?
11:39 The “Not In My Backyard” syndrome
16:07 Are playgrounds still a good tool for social integration?
21:02 Are authorities too heavy-handed in dealing with complaints?
27:22 What other solutions are there to balance the needs of the community when it comes to shared spaces?
Read Gabrielle Chan’s original article: https://str.sg/iYrX
Read Sazali Abdul Aziz’s opinion column: https://str.sg/iggq
Produced by: Gabrielle Chan (gabchan@sph.com.sg), Sazali Abdul Aziz (msazali@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim & Amirul Karim
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
Follow In Your Opinion Podcast here twice a month and rate us:
Channel: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wukb
Spotify: https://str.sg/w7sV
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read ST’s Opinion section: https://str.sg/w7sH
Read Gabrielle Chan’s articles: https://str.sg/nYBZ
Read Sazali Abdul Aziz’s articles: https://str.sg/Jbxq
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
---
Special edition series:
True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!