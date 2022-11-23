Platform workers to be insured against workplace injuries, get CPF payments

SINGAPORE - Compensation for workplace injuries and Central Provident Fund (CPF) payments are on the cards for cabbies, private-hire car drivers and freelance delivery workers who use apps.

In a major move to uplift more than 73,000 platform workers here, companies that hire them will have to provide standardised insurance protection for those who get hurt during working hours.

As for CPF payments, they will be made compulsory only for those below 30 years old. For everyone else, there is a choice to opt in or not.

The new policies will kick in in the latter half of 2024, at the earliest, after the Government on Wednesday accepted recommendations made by the Advisory Committee on Platform Workers.

The committee was tasked to look at bolstering gig workers’ protection in 2021 and comprises government and industry players, as well as workers and those in academia.

In a nearly 60-page report, the committee said the tighter insurance and CPF measures are so that platform workers receive basic protections that correspond to the level of control platforms companies have over their work.

They currently fall in a grey area between full-fledged employees and self-employed people, since they can decide the number of hours they work but cannot set their own prices or build their own client pool.

The changes will bring their basic protections more in line with employees in other sectors, who are currently protected under the Work Injury Compensation Act (Wica) and must co-contribute to CPF.

With the change, platform workers’ insurance will be mandated to cover the same three areas under Wica, when insurance for them right now largely depends on the goodwill of the platform company and is uneven across different platforms.

The three areas are: medical expenses, income loss and lump sum compensation for permanent disability or death.

Meanwhile, the CPF co-contribution percentage will take five years to reach parity with other sectors, the committee said, starting from a lower point and increasing by 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent year, barring major economic events.

The starting lower point for platform workers in 2024 has not yet been determined, with the committee wanting to stay flexible.

Employees under 55 in other sectors currently pay 20 per cent of their salary to CPF while their employers contribute another 17 per cent. This will be the end goal after five years for platform workers.

Using 2021 figures as a guide, the change will immediately affect about 4 per cent of private-hire car drivers and 31 per cent of delivery riders who are below 30, a group the committee said needed the most help in terms of housing.