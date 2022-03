SINGAPORE - For the past two years, Riz has been trying to leave the ride-hailing business, but he just cannot seem to get out. Despite applying for close to 170 jobs, the 38-year-old has not had much success.

Boon Lai, 35, started delivering food four years ago as a temporary measure but now finds himself stuck as well. The university graduate has tried multiple training and upskilling programmes to no avail, and has accepted that he has to continue his current gig until it is no longer viable.