Plans to revamp Sentosa, Pulau Brani

The island of Sentosa will be reshaped to create scope for new attractions and investments, as part of larger plans to integrate it with the upcoming Greater Southern Waterfront project.

Government agencies are also drawing up development plans for the adjacent Pulau Brani, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat said yesterday.

The relocation of port terminals including those at Tanjong Pagar and Pasir Panjang to Tuas will free up some 1,000ha of land for a new waterfront city, which will include housing as well as commercial and entertainment facilities.

With the port at Tanjong Pagar moving out in the coming years, an overall view has been taken to develop the whole area, which will include new tourism attractions and be branded as the Southern Gateway of Asia, Mr Chee said.

