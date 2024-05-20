Plans to redevelop Bedok Stadium being studied

SINGAPORE – The authorities are studying the potential redevelopment of Bedok Stadium, the only stadium in the east operated by national sports agency Sport Singapore (SportSG).

At an ongoing roving exhibition for the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) upcoming recreation masterplan, URA said “plans are being studied to redevelop and refresh Bedok Stadium for easties to get active with even more diverse community and sport offerings”.

The authorities’ plans to potentially redevelop the stadium were presented from May 11 to 19 at one of the exhibition’s stops at Bedok Town Square, which showcased plans for the east region.

Asked for more details about the plans, such as when the studies will be completed and what a redeveloped stadium may include, SportSG and URA told The Straits Times on May 18 that the agencies are seeking public feedback on “possible future recreational facilities and exploring various opportunities for the east region, including Bedok Stadium”.

“More details can be shared only when ready,” they said.

The stadium is part of Bedok Sports Complex, which opened in stages from the early 1980s.

Heartbeat@Bedok, a nearby integrated development that opened officially in 2018, took over many of the complex’s public sporting functions.

Heartbeat@Bedok houses several facilities run by SportSG, such as a gym, a swimming complex, a tennis centre and a sports hall for activities such as badminton.

What remains at the sports complex’s original location in Bedok North Street 2 are the stadium, a tennis centre that takes only corporate bookings and three blocks.

One of the blocks – the old Bedok Sports Hall (Block 3) – houses the Singapore Weightlifting Federation, the Wrestling Federation of Singapore and the Singapore Boxing Federation.

Block 7 is occupied by the Singapore Wushu Dragon and Lion Dance Federation and the Singapore Taekwondo Federation. Block 5 is empty.

Also part of the sports complex was Bedok Swimming Complex, which was demolished after it closed in July 2017. Six new basketball courts – two sheltered and four outdoor – are slated to open on the site later in 2024.

While URA and SportSG did not say where the stadium, if redeveloped, may be sited, URA’s 2019 masterplan indicates that a site of about 3.4ha – where the tennis centre and the upcoming basketball courts sit – is zoned for sports and recreational use.