Plans to make commutes safer, faster

Bring jobs closer to homes and redesign roads in housing estates to get vehicles to slow down - these were among proposals by the Land Transport Master Plan Advisory Panel to make journeys faster, safer and more inclusive.

The 15-member panel, chaired by Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary, also suggested that by 2040, peak-hour commutes on public transport should take no more than 45 minutes, which will help the average peak-hour commuter save about 15 minutes a day.

In a Facebook post, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said his ministry will study the recommendations carefully, and he will respond to them at next month's Budget debate in Parliament.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS