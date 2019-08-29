Plans for the public to submit lantern designs

Members of the public can submit their designs next year for lanterns that adorn the streets of Chinatown during the annual Mid-Autumn celebration.

Jalan Besar GRC MP Lily Neo, who has been organising the festival for 18 years, said the plan is to have a design competition that is open to the public.

"Hopefully we can get more exciting and fresh ideas," Dr Neo said as she unveiled this year's bicentennial-themed festival to the media at a preview event last night.

This year's street light-up features 168 handcrafted lanterns and sculptures that reflect Singapore's past 200 years and its future.

The installations include images of coolies, old buses, Changi Airport, Gardens by the Bay and 94 sets of ribbon sculptures representing celebrations. Eight students from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts and 48 master craftsmen from Sichuan, China, worked on these pieces.

The 11m-high centrepiece at the junction of Eu Tong Sen Street and Upper Cross Street depicts the moon goddess Chang'e holding the Jade Rabbit in Chinese mythology.

She is seen with seven stamps showcasing Singapore's past, present and future.

The light-up starts officially on Saturday and runs till Sept 28.

Other highlights include nightly stage shows and lion dance performances, a festive bazaar and a heritage trail which also offers food from 22 hawker stalls with more than 30 years' history in Chinatown, including one selling fishball noodles from a 73-year-old recipe.

About 1.5 million visitors thronged Chinatown during the Mid-Autumn festivities last year.