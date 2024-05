SINGAPORE – The promise of a second marine park in Singapore’s southern islands – where the last bastions of coral life in the country can be found – marks a wave of change in the Republic’s approach to marine conservation.

Urbanisation and land reclamation in Singapore’s early phases of development in the 1960s had wiped out about two-thirds of Singapore’s coral reefs, and left the country’s waters murky with stirred-up sediment till today.