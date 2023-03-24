Planet of love Venus sidles up to glowing crescent moon in Singapore night sky

SINGAPORE – Stargazers on Friday night would have noticed a glowing orb almost touching the sliver of the new crescent moon.

Is the celestial orb a burning star? Or an asteroid? No, it’s the planet Venus – the brightest natural object that can be seen in the sky with the naked eye, apart from the sun and moon.

According to Space.com, Thursday and Friday nights are when the sighting of Venus would be most visible.

While the heavenly bodies appear close to each other, their actual distance is millions of kilometres apart.

To be precise, the moon is about 375,700km from Earth and Venus is 185,000,000km away.