Plan to help the media industry get digital-ready launched

SINGAPORE - Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as well as professionals in the media industry can now access a step-by-step guide to see how they can develop their digital capabilities and get advice on how to thrive in the digital economy.

The Media Industry Digital Plan (IDP) was announced by Ms Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Communications and Information, and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, at the opening ceremony of the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) and ScreenSingapore at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre on Wednesday (Dec 5) morning.

She said that the plan was created as the media environment continues to "evolve at a fast pace".

"We recognise the need for stronger, more agile companies and more higher skilled professionals to seize opportunities in Asia and beyond. Not only must we build creative skills, which remain important in the media sector, but also digital skills, so our media SMEs and professionals can thrive in an increasingly digital environment," Ms Sim said.

At the core of this plan is something known as the digital roadmap, which includes a list of solutions to guide media industry SMEs and professionals in their adoption of technology at each stage of their growth. This can start at the basic level of an SME wanting to streamline operations for freelancer contracts and billing management, for example, or moving on to more advanced levels of creating artificial intelligence-enabled content.

Media professionals can check against a list of training courses to acquire new digital skills.

SMEs can also approach consultants via SME Centres, free of charge, for advice on the type of digital solutions that are relevant to their operations.

SMEs that require certain tools to grow digitally, such as those for media production, can pick from a list of pre-approved solutions on the Tech Depot Web platform. Wherever applicable, the SMEs can apply for existing grant support for eligible projects.

The Media IDP is the seventh and latest one to help SMEs get digital-ready, following plans previously launched for other sectors such as food services, retail and security.

The media industry contributes about $2.4 billion value added to Singapore's economy.

The ATF and ScreenSingapore run till Friday (Dec 7) and are constituent events of the Singapore Media Festival (SMF), a media event that covers film, television and digital media trends and trade deals. The SMF also includes the Singapore International Film Festival and the new Asian Academy Creative Awards.