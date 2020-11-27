Plan a day out with the family at Singapore Zoo and River Safari

Singapore Zoo is a favourite family destination because of its green open spaces and rainforest ambience, along with educational tours and a chance to get up close to wildlife. Enjoy a day out at Mandai this holiday season as Mickey and Minnie look for the playful doodle animals that have wandered off to explore Singapore Zoo and River Safari.

From now to Dec 2, 2020, children and adults will be kept occupied with activities designed to entertain, educate, and inspire. Here’s a look at what you and your loved ones can expect.





What is a quest without rewards? Complete missions to redeem these Disney Outdoor Explorers premiums. PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



1. Reunite the doodle animals

Some playful Disney doodle animals have wandered off at Singapore Zoo and River Safari. Help Mickey and Minnie track elephant footprints or spot the cheeky orangutans at the treetop boardwalk! Follow Mickey and Minnie on a trail to reunite the doodle animals!

A specially-designed, fun and educational trail activity booklet (nominal charge of $5 goes to the education, conservation and upkeep of the parks) contains important clues in this fun quest designed to bring out the eco warrior in kids. Along the way, the little ones can learn about the habitats of various animals, and other fun facts. They will also discover how they can protect the earth’s natural resources, and reduce climate change by opting for eco-friendly labels, or reusing and upcycling everyday items.

When they have completed their quest, they can take home exclusive Disney Outdoor Explorers premiums: Mickey and Minnie charm keychains and six different doodle animal charms are available for redemption on different dates. Be sure to check them out before they run out!

See a roving ranger at the Elephants of Asia exhibit? Ask him for a secret bonus mission, and you could receive a special prize.



Spot the hidden Mickeys at the various photo points and come away with exclusives gifts! PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



2. Create memories at Disney Outdoor Explorers photo points

Play a game of hide-and-seek with not one, but 20 Hidden Mickeys. Keep a lookout for the Hidden Mickeys as you snap pictures at the various photo points at Singapore Zoo and River Safari. Find and take photos of at least three hidden Mickeys at the photo points, and redeem an exclusive gift.

3. Eco-friendly foam party for the little ones

Over at Rainforest KidzWorld in Singapore Zoo, children can feel like they are on cloud nine as they release bubloons (bubble-like balloons) in the shape of their favourite doodle animals into the sky. Watch the doodle animals literally lift off in a magical moment before they float several hundred feet up in the sky.

4. Go on a wild experience at Asia’s only river-themed wildlife park

Take a guided walking tour through River Safari and get the insider scoop on the animals and exhibits. In addition, enjoy priority access to the Amazon River Quest*, a boat ride at the end of the tour. The River Discovery Tour kicks off on Nov 21. Highlights include getting up-close and personal with the stars from the Once Upon A River show such as Jelly, the capybara and Luke, the pelican! Learn about how they are cared for and interact with them in this exclusive tour programme!

Price: $300 (up to 5 pax) When: Tuesdays, Thursdays & Sundays only from 3.30pm – 5pm

*A minimum height requirement of 1.06m for Amazon River Quest applies.

5. Feed your favourite doodle animals in real life

What’s a trip to the zoo without getting to feed the animals, right? There are animal feeding options where children can get to feed orangutans, zebras, sloths, elephants, giraffes, pandas, giant river otters and manatees. Visit here for more details.

Plan your outing now Singapore Zoo & River Safari Combo From now till Dec 18 , local residents enjoy 50 per cent off combo admissions to Singapore Zoo and River Safari. Families who love spending more time at the Singapore Zoo and River Safari can sign up for a Friend of Wildlife membership at a 15 per cent discount from Dec 1 – 31.

