Places of worship in Singapore on alert in wake of theft cases

SINGAPORE – Installing tamper-proof locks on donation boxes and hiring security personnel are among the precautions some places of worship have taken in the wake of a string of thefts from Catholic churches, mosques and Taoist temples.

The police told The Straits Times that a total of 11 police reports were made over thefts at places of worship in the first six months of 2023. This was more than double the number made during the corresponding period in 2022.

The figure includes cases of stealing from places of worship and people stealing from one another at places of worship.

The police did not say how many cases involve stealing from places of worship.

The Methodist Church in Singapore has increased security measures at its 46 churches by deploying paid security personnel to guard some of its church premises. Also, its staff undergo a security enhancement programme called Threat-Oriented Person Screening Integrated System, which teaches them how to be on the lookout for possible threats.

Donation boxes are removed immediately after each service to reduce opportunities for theft.

Dr Anthony Goh, chairman of the council on communications for the Methodist Church, said it has encouraged volunteers to watch out for suspicious behaviour during weekend services, and urged churchgoers to opt for cashless donations.

He added: “Since the pandemic, our church congregations have been encouraged to make offerings via electronic means, and this has further reduced opportunities for pilferage.”

Leong San Buddhist Temple said it has deployed more volunteers to patrol its premises during off-peak hours and adjusted the position of several closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to face its donation boxes directly.

To prevent thieves from stealing from the boxes, the Race Course Road temple has also bolted them to the ground and equipped them with tamper-proof locks, said the temple’s administrator, Mr Glenn Soh.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said donation boxes at mosques are numbered, labelled and secured properly to hinder the removal of the boxes, or the cash kept in them.

Cash from donation boxes is counted at frequent intervals, recorded in the mosque’s accounting system, and deposited into the mosque’s bank accounts, said a Muis spokesman.

ST has also reached out to the Hindu Endowments Board for comment.

Earlier in September, three men were charged with stealing an unknown amount of cash from donation boxes at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Separately, Hoon Sian Keng temple in Changi Road said it would change the locks on its doors, after two thieves stole “thousands” from donation boxes in the wee hours of Sept 2.