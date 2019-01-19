Place for the arts in Singapore, PM says as SSO marks 40th year

There is a place for arts and culture in Singaporeans' lives, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday.

He was at a concert to mark the 40th anniversary of the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO).

In his message in the concert programme booklet, PM Lee said: "While it is important that we put bread to the table, man does not live by bread alone."

"Our nation would be soul-less without an appreciation of arts and culture. Our founding fathers believed a symphony orchestra would enrich our culture and show the world that Singapore aimed to be a gracious society," he added.

The gala event at the Esplanade Concert Hall featured Singaporean pianist Lim Yan as the concerto soloist. He performed Charles Ives' The Unanswered Question and Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5, which were played at the SSO's inaugural performance in 1979.

The SSO, led by music director Lan Shui, also performed Dayong Sampan Overture, the first local work played by the orchestra in 1980. It was written by the late Leong Yoon Pin, who in 2000 became SSO's first composer-in-residence.

In the past 40 years, the orchestra has gone from an aspiring ensemble of 41 musicians to a full-strength orchestra of 92 musicians, half of whom are Singaporean. It performs about 100 concerts a year.

Mr Goh Yew Lin, chairman of the Singapore Symphony Group that manages the SSO, paid tribute to the orchestra's founding patron and former deputy prime minister Goh Keng Swee, saying "music lovers in Singapore owe him a huge debt of gratitude". "His plans for SSO were ambitious, far-reaching, meticulous and long-term in nature," he added.

PM Lee said: "Forty years on, the SSO is a fixture in our cultural firmament... The SSO continues to bring joy to Singaporeans from all walks of life, making sure that its music is not just enjoyed by a select few."