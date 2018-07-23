Pipe bursts in Gambas Avenue, spraying water 9 floors high

SINGAPORE - A water pipe burst in Gambas Avenue on Monday afternoon (July 23).

The Public Utilities Board (PUB), which was notified about the incident at about 1pm, sent its service crew and contractors to the site.

In a video uploaded by Facebook user Nuruddyn AF, a jet of water is sprayed to a height of about nine storeys. The water originates from what appears to be a burst pipe on the ground, located within a fenced-off construction area next to a carpark.

PUB said that the leak has been isolated and repair works are ongoing, adding that water supply to customers is not affected.

It is investigating the cause of the leak.