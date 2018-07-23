Pipe bursts in Gambas Avenue, spraying water 9 floors high

In a video uploaded by Facebook user Nuruddyn AF, a jet of water is sprayed to a height of about nine storeys.
In a video uploaded by Facebook user Nuruddyn AF, a jet of water is sprayed to a height of about nine storeys.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK/NURUDDYN AF
Published
1 hour ago
nghuiwen@sph.com.sg
kenggene@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - A water pipe burst in Gambas Avenue on Monday afternoon (July 23).

The Public Utilities Board (PUB), which was notified about the incident at about 1pm, sent its service crew and contractors to the site.

In a video uploaded by Facebook user Nuruddyn AF, a jet of water is sprayed to a height of about nine storeys. The water originates from what appears to be a burst pipe on the ground, located within a fenced-off construction area next to a carpark.

PUB said that the leak has been isolated and repair works are ongoing, adding that water supply to customers is not affected.

It is investigating the cause of the leak.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Here's how to get work experience while advancing your qualifications
Related news and commentaries on Asean
Constantly learning is key to staying competitive
Shop Smart at Gain City Group Buy. Register & get $3,000 shopping vouchers!