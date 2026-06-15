Pipe burst disrupts water supply at Pek Kio HDB block for over 7 hours

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Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Alvin Tan, together with grassroots leaders and the town council team, checked in on affected residents and distributed drinking water.

SINGAPORE – Some residents of an HDB block in Pek Kio had their water supply disrupted for more than seven hours on June 14 after a worn-out pipe joint caused the duct to burst.

The pipe burst at about 5.30am , affecting water supply to units from the second to fifth storey of Block 40 Cambridge Road , said Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Alvin Tan in separate posts on Facebook.

A spokesperson for Tanjong Pagar Town Council, which manages the HDB estate, said the pipe burst was caused by a dislocated pipe joint arising from wear and tear .

Water supply was cut off at about 7.30am to carry out repair works and restored at 12.45pm .

In the interim, residents affected by the shut-off were able to draw water from the main water supply valves in the common areas from levels two to five.

The town council team remained on site until repair works were completed and water supply was restored, said the spokesperson. Tan, together with grassroots leaders and the town council team, also checked in on affected residents and distributed drinking water.

In a Facebook post at about 4pm, Tan, who is also Minister of State for Trade , and Industry and National Development, said the town council and national water agency PUB “moved quickly to identify the source of the leak and carry out the repairs”.

He thanked residents for their patience and understanding, and expressed appreciation towards the town council, Pek Kio Residents’ Network, PUB and People’s Association for their quick response to the issue.