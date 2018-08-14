Pioneer poultry farmer dies at 95

Pioneer poultry farmer Ho Seng Choon died last Saturday at the age of 95, leaving behind a farming legacy that spanned 64 years.

He died after suffering breathing difficulties from choking on mucus, said the youngest of his seven children, Mr William Ho, 52.

Mr Ho, whose Lian Wah Hang Quail and Poultry Farm is one of the oldest surviving farms in Singapore, was, in a way, an accidental farmer.

Born in Fujian province in China, he came to Singapore when he was about 14 years old.

After World War II, his father returned to China and left him to run a provision shop, which he found boring work, according to William, who now runs the family business. "So he wound that up and decided to go to Japan in 1952 to seek his future," said the son.

Mr Ho did not intend to settle in Japan but was on the hunt for a business he could bring back to Singapore.

He returned with modern poultry-rearing methods such as battery cages, a housing system for egg-laying hens, which he sold to other farmers.

Despite the similarity of the name and business, Mr Ho had no connection with local egg producing giant Seng Choon.

But he was entrepreneurial, with an appetite for risk.

He started Lian Wah Hang in 1954, and in the 1960s, had a failed business partnership that lost him the larger Malaysian market.

But he never gave up.

"We had to think out of the box, so we went out of our comfort zone and tried rearing goats, crocodiles, terrapins - you name it, we had it," said William.

Mr Ho's pioneering efforts were recognised in various media articles throughout the years. He was also featured in a 1990s TV documentary as well as a video by the National Heritage Board.

Even at the age of 90, long after his son had officially taken over Lian Wah Hang, Mr Ho never lost his passion for the business.

"He told me that Facebook was a very good way to connect with customers and that we needed to tap social media," said William.

William said he learnt perseverance from his father. "He taught me, you have to put your heart, your mind into what you do. When you put your heart into your work, you will be rewarded with the fruit of your labour."

Up until the end, Mr Ho was in good health. "The night before, he was reading the newspaper and talking like nothing was wrong."

The following morning, William said he left the farm on business, and returned at around lunchtime to find his father lying in bed and having difficulty breathing.

Mr Ho died later that day.

He leaves his 90-year-old wife, seven children and eight grandchildren.