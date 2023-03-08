Pioneer Muslim women’s rights activist Khatijun Nissa Siraj dies at 97

SINGAPORE - Pioneering activist for Muslim women’s rights Khatijun Nissa Siraj, who was also a Singapore Women’s Hall of Fame inductee, died on Tuesday. She was 97.

She co-founded the non-profit organisations Singapore Muslim Women’s Association (PPIS) and Muslim Women’s Welfare Council, and was the first woman counsellor at the Syariah Court.

Speaking to The Straits Times, her daughter Zaibun Siraj said her mother died on Tuesday night after struggling with health issues since November 2022.

Her voice cracked with emotion as she said: “She’s helped so many people and contributed so much to Singapore society.

“If her body is tired, then I guess we should let her go. It’s not easy, but we are all trying.”

The 75-year-old recalled that as a child, the phone would constantly ring at home because people would call at “all hours of the day and night” to seek advice from Mrs Siraj about family problems, even after she had retired.

“I think I might have been a little upset that so many people kept knocking on the door,” said Ms Zaibun, adding that she was always very proud of her mother.

She said her mother would go out of her way to help people. For example, when she realised that some women who came to her office could afford to feed their babies only tea, she got donations of baby formula for them.

Following in her mother’s footsteps, Ms Zaibun and her sister Mehrun became involved in feminist and human rights advocacy.

She said her mother was a role model who taught them to find time for others, speak up, and fight for issues.

“She wasn’t afraid to raise issues and request changes that would improve the lives not just of women but also of men and children in Singapore.”

Between 1950 and 1958, nearly half of all Muslim marriages here ended in divorce. Muslim men could divorce their wives by simply verbalising their decision to do so and paying an alimony of $30 for just three months even if the couple had children, leaving the women with no recourse or protection.

In 2021, Mrs Siraj, who was affectionately known as “Mummy”, told ST: “If I didn’t help my own people, who would have?

“It was my foremost duty to ensure their well-being. It was upsetting to see women treated with little dignity and respect.”