Pioneer, Merdeka Generations eligible for up to $1,100 in MediSave top-ups in July

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans from the Pioneer and Merdeka generations will receive MediSave top-ups ranging from $200 to $1,100 in July.

This will cost the Government $254 million, down from the $270 million in 2022, the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Health said in a joint statement on Friday.

These top-ups can be used to pay for MediShield Life and CareShield Life premiums and other MediSave-approved insurance plans, hospitalisation, day surgery and approved outpatient treatments.

The MediSave top-up amount for each pioneer ranges from $250 to $900 annually.

Singaporeans born between 1945 and 1949 will get $250, and those born between 1940 and 1944 will get $500. Those born between 1935 and 1939 will receive $700, and those born in 1934 or earlier will get $900.

To ease the burden of higher MediShield Life premiums, Singaporeans aged 84 and above in 2023 and have serious pre-existing conditions will receive an additional $50 (for those who are 84 to 88 years old) or $200 (for those who are aged 88 and above) annually, up to 2025.

The Pioneer Generation Package was introduced in 2014 to honour and thank this group of Singaporeans for their contributions during Singapore’s early years.

The top-ups for pioneers will amount to about $160 million this year.

The sum will fully cover the Medishield premiums of those aged 89 and above in 2023, while younger pioneers will have about two-thirds of their premiums covered, the authorities said.

Meanwhile, the Merdeka Generation Package, launched in 2019, encourages seniors born between 1950 and 1959 to stay active and healthy, and gives them greater assurance over healthcare costs.

Those eligible for the package will receive $200 in MediSave top-ups annually for five years from 2019 to 2023.

This year’s top-ups for the Merdeka generation will amount to more than $94 million.

Eligible seniors who have downloaded and set up their Singpass – a digital identity app for Singaporeans – will receive notifications on their top-up amount by June 20.

Those without the app but had registered their mobile numbers with Singpass before Sunday will receive an SMS by June 20 to inform them of the amount they are eligible for.

The rest of the seniors will receive letters by the end of June.