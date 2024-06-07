Pioneer Generation to receive up to $1,100 in MediSave top-ups in July

SINGAPORE - About 300,000 Singaporeans from the Pioneer Generation will be receiving MediSave top-ups of up to $1,100 in July, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

In a release on June 7, MOF said that the top-ups would amount to more than $150 million in total.

Pioneer Generation refers to those born in 1949 or earlier.

MediSave can be used to pay the premiums for MediShield Life, CareShield Life, ElderShield and other MediSave-approved insurance plans, as well as medical expenses such as hospitalisation, day surgeries, and selected outpatient treatments.

The top-ups are in addition to the annual MediSave top-ups for Singaporeans aged 65 and above, which come under the GST Voucher Scheme.

Eligible seniors who have downloaded and set up their Singpass – a digital identity app for Singaporeans – will receive notifications via their app on their top-up amount by June 11.

Those without the app but who have registered their mobile numbers with Singpass before June 9 will receive an SMS by June 11 to inform them of the amount they are eligible for.

The rest of the seniors will receive letters by the end of June.