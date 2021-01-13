Pinkish-purple waters at Sentosa South Cove waterway after dead fishes found near banks

SINGAPORE - The waterway running through Sentosa South Cove has turned an unnatural pinkish-purple since Tuesday afternoon (Jan 12), alarming residents.

Warning signs emerged last Tuesday when a foul, sewage-like smell came from the waterway. As the odour became stronger over the next few days, dead fishes were found near the banks from Wednesday to Sunday.

Saturday saw the "largest clean up and haul of dead fish", said Knight Frank Property Asset Management on behalf of Sentosa Cove Resort Management (SCRM), in a letter sent to residents on Monday (Jan 11), which was seen by The Straits Times.

Marine experts identified rabbitfish, moonyfish, batfish and leatherjacket fish among the dead fishes.

When residents thought the worst was over after the dead fishes were removed, the waters turned pinkish-purple on Tuesday.

A resident of Seascape condominium - located at the tip of South Cove - who declined to be named, said: "The smell during the weekend was awful. Even up on the eighth floor where I live, you could still smell the stench. It smelled like dead fish and sewage. This week, the smell is not so bad, but the water's colour... it's quite upsetting to see.

"Previously, the waters were so clear, beautiful. And now it's gone purple and murky. It's just upsetting that something has happened, but we are not sure what has happened," she added.

Mr Dan Paris, 54, a resident of South Cove's Turquoise condominium, bemoaned how lifeless the waterway has become this past week.

"In Sentosa Cove, you have this marine life around you - fish, heron, otters. Every week, I see otters play in the waters. You have wildlife at your doorstep. I didn't see any otters last weekend," said Mr Paris, who works in marketing.

"And the herons, eagles and kingfishers were fishing and picking up the dead fishes floating in the waters. Those fishes might be contaminated."

In response to queries from ST, an SCRM spokesman said dead fishes were observed in the waterway of South Cove between Jan 6 and Jan 9, and subsequently, a change in colour in the waters on Jan 12. The North Cove waterway has not been affected.

The resort management has taken action to remove the dead fishes at South Cove, and is working with the National Environment Agency on investigations.

"As a precautionary measure, SCRM has advised residents to refrain from water sport activities in the waterway. SCRM will continue to monitor the waters," said the spokesman.

In the Jan 11 letter to Sentosa Cove residents, before the water turned pink the next day, Knight Frank Property Asset Management said the waterways were combed on Monday morning and no dead fish was found, and the foul smell had also cleared up.

"We will update residents once we have determined the root cause and the follow-up remedial actions to be taken," said the letter.

When ST visited South Cove on Wednesday morning, the waterway was greyish-pink in colour. When the wind blew over the waters, a faint scent, similar to rotten eggs, was detected. By late morning, the waters became pinkish-purple again.

Marine and ecology experts said they were unable to pinpoint the exact cause of the pink waters and dead fishes without fully studying the water samples, but they said the coloured water could be caused by an algae bloom.

A bloom is caused when a large amount of algae accumulates in the water, resulting from high amounts of nutrients such as phosphorus and nitrogen.

"Algae blooms come in different colours such as green, red, orange, purple. The colour depends on the pigments of the phytoplanktons in the water," said Associate Professor Federico Lauro from Nanyang Technological University's Asian School of the Environment.

Algae blooms can remove dissolved oxygen from the water, causing marine life to suffer. But it is unclear if the fish deaths and coloured water are linked, the experts said.

Common causes of fish deaths include oxygen deprivation, toxins produced by algae blooms and high concentrations of algae species that can damage the gills of fishes, said Prof Lauro.

The experts believed that heavy and persistent rain over the past couple of weeks may have contributed to the algae bloom.

Said Assistant Professor Patrick Martin from the same school: "It is possible that the heavy rains have helped to wash nutrients into the water. The rain might also create more favourable conditions for certain algae species to bloom by creating a stable surface layer of water that is less salty and less dense, which sits on top of the denser, saltier seawater below."

The second monsoon surge for this month brought heavy and persistent rain to the island last weekend, and Jan 2 saw one of the highest rainfall in 39 years.

The experts added that water circulation between the waterways and the seawater beyond South Cove can help to break up the algae, balance salinity levels and bring in fresher saltwater to the waterway to increase its oxygen levels again.

Prof Martin said: "Algae blooms are generally temporary, so hopefully the situation will improve. Once the bloom recedes, fish will be able to repopulate the area."