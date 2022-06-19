Pink Dot returns to Hong Lim Park after two years

Shades of pink covered the grass patches and footpaths of Hong Lim Park yesterday as the annual Pink Dot SG rally returned to Speakers' Corner after two years.

This year's rally - the 14th edition since 2009 - called on participants to envision what an inclusive Singapore would look like for them, and to speak out about the issues that impact the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) community and to call for change by writing on placards.

Participants could take a photo with their placards, print them out and write a message on the back before placing the cards into "mailboxes" that had slots for each electoral constituency. The cards will be delivered to MPs.

Two politicians were spotted at the event - Kebun Baru MP Henry Kwek from the People's Action Party and Sengkang GRC MP Jamus Lim from the Workers' Party.

The last time Pink Dot SG was organised in-person was in 2019, when it focused on Section 377A, the law that criminalises sex between men. In 2020 and 2021, the rally went online.

Capacity limits for all events were removed on April 26 as Singapore eased Covid-19 restrictions. But as with all events over 500 persons, participants at the Pink Dot rally had to show proof of vaccination and scan a SafeEntry code. Like past rallies, they also had to show a photo identification to confirm they are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

Pink Dot SG spokesman Clement Tan said the loss of the constitutional challenge against Section 377A this year was especially frustrating to the community. But he said the community sees glimmers of hope. A survey by market research firm Ipsos released on Thursday showed support for Section 377A has dropped as attitudes towards same-sex relationships shift.

The findings came amid an ongoing consultation exercise by the Government to better understand the viewpoints of diverse groups of Singaporeans on Section 377A before it decides on the next steps.

Mr William Chong, 46, a payroll manager, said he was there with his partner "to show support for the freedom to love" and equal treatment for all.

Yesterday's event included a concert as well as speeches by four people who have done important work for the LGBTQ+ community.

The event ended with attendees holding up the pink placards and white umbrellas that formed the word Majulah (onward).

Mr Tan said: "We believe that change happens through collective action. We have long urged our policymakers to go beyond acknowledging our struggles, and to act decisively to address the stigma and discrimination that LGBTQ+ people face.

"We hope that our calls for change do not fall on deaf ears."