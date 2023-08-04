Ping Pong: A smashing hit at Singapore’s void decks

SINGAPORE - A humble void deck at Block 3 in Queens Road came alive with high-flying ping pong action on Saturday.

The group of table tennis enthusiasts were having a smashing good time at a friendly tournament to mark the second anniversary of the Fa Ren Void Deck Table Tennis Community.

Formed in May 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic, its members call themselves Fa Ren – a play on “Farrer” and “People of the Way” of the game.

Fa Ren has 55 members aged 10 to 79, with a wide range of nationalities including Malaysians, Japanese, Indians, French and Belgian.

The group began when its members started playing at the table tennis table that they found at the void deck. As their numbers grew, they added another table under the same block.

Among them is 10-year-old Lim Sze Rui, who lives in the block – a mean hand with the racket.

The Primary 4 pupil won the first game, but his mother, Madam Lu Yan, said it was because the adult opponents “were too generous”.

Madam Lu, a 40-year-old business manager, told The Straits Times: “He used to be a shy and quiet boy who just reads books. Table tennis has helped him keep fit, and it’s good for character building too.”

Former national table tennis player Ho Kee Keng, who founded Fa Ren with a few friends, said: “Table tennis is not just about staying fit and healthy, but also a wonderful way to make friends and create community, and learn about values like sports etiquette, sportsmanship and taking care of one another.”

It is also about lifelong learning and self-discovery, added Mr Ho, who is in his 40s and works in the logistics industry.

Playwright and writer Tan Tarn How, a founding member, said it is also about revitalising the void deck as a platform for intergenerational interaction and bonding.

“It’s to build friendship and bond between neighbours from HDB and nearby private estates, between generations, ethnic groups, nationalities and different skill levels,” the 62-year-old said. “We are building a community, one that is mutually supportive and nurturing, bringing life to a void deck with old-style kampung spirit.”

Fa Ren is one of the many ground-up table tennis community groups in Singapore’s void decks. Other active groups are those at Sims Place, 813 Yishun Ring Road, 674 Yishun Ave 4, 656 Woodlands Ring Road, 473 Choa Chu Kang Ave 3 and 156 Hougang Street 11.