4 S'pore mosques to offer more Friday prayer spaces from June 25 under pilot

SINGAPORE - Mosques are working on offering more spaces for prayer during phase three (heightened alert) by creating a new zone for Friday prayers in four such places of worship.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said the four mosques will start the pilot for these new spaces on June 25.

It said in a statement: "Over the subsequent weeks, we will open up more spaces at more mosques if the situation remains stable."

As more congregants in the community complete their Covid-19 vaccination or get used to pre-event testing procedures, Muis said it eventually hopes to be able to safely accommodate the maximum number of places allowed under phase three (heightened alert).

This will entail new procedures for SafeEntry check-in at mosques, it said.

Muis is expected to provide more details in the coming weeks.

The mosques involved in the pilot are: Masjid Al-Istighfar, Masjid Ar-Raudhah, Masjid Assyafaah and Masjid Mujahidin.

"In the meantime, mosques will continue to offer 50 places for congregational prayer every day, with bookings through the mosque online booking system," it said.

"We thank the community for its patience and cooperation in this journey with us to resume more activities in our mosque safely."